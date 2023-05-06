It was at the Gorgie ground in July 2021 that the Australian took his first, faltering, step in attempting to wrest the championship back from Rangers. A 2-1 league opener defeat for a side in the throes of reconstruction then led some to question whether the Australian was destined for any real longevity in the role. Fast forward 21 months and, with the runaway cinch Premiership league leaders essentially a Scottish Cup final away from completing a treble, Celtic have a stranglehold in the Scottish game they have not enjoyed since before the 2020 pandemic.

With Postecoglou refusing to see his team’s title success as a given – “it isn’t given to you on a platter with the red card rolled out” – he stresses this is not the time “for reflection”. However, he does allow himself to consider the “enormous strides” made since his early competitive outings at the helm. And how he was allowed, and able, to rapidly row the Celtic boat through the choppiest of waters with a new crew and amid waves of comment that the vessel inevitably would be submerged.

“[If you look] at the starting point, we still had a great platform to build something special because this football club, although there had been a disappointing season for sure, has such strong foundations with the success previous to that,” Postecoglou said of the historic quadruple treble before the collapse chasing a record tenth title. “It was just a matter of dusting ourselves off and being really clear-headed about what we needed to do moving forward. It was maybe a bit easier for me because I had the energy. There was nothing from the previous season hanging on to me. I could provide the energy and enthusiasm and direction moving forward. I just think we have made enormous strides with this group of players and the staff to build a team that is vying for honours and winning them, and with the football we’ve played.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, left, during his first visit to Tynecastle back in July 2021.

“When you think of where we have come from since that starting point not so long ago, it has been amazing and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone. The way they have embraced the direction we have taken. And not used any excuses along the way. It would have been very easy for all of us to say it is going to take a bit of time … it is going to take a few windows … it is going to take a few seasons. We won our first trophy, the League Cup, after just one window when we practically threw a team together. And after the second window we won the title. It is not something I take for granted because I know it is not easy to do those things and it is a credit to the group they have continued to push on.