'Three of them and we may not have any available': Celtic facing selection headache against St Johnstone

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou may have to ask one of his defenders to play out of position against St Johnstone at right-back, with all three of his current options there likely to be unavailable for selection.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston was injured in the 2-1 win over Livingston.

With Josip Juranovic on leave after starring for Croatia at the World Cup, Anthony Ralston has been deputising in his absence. However, the Scotland internationalist hurt his back in the 2-1 midweek win over Livingston and could miss out against the Saints on Saturday. Celtic signed Canadian right-back Alistair Johnston two weeks ago, but is not eligible to play until January 1.

"We have three right-backs and we may not have any available,” said Postecoglou. “We’ll see how Tony is, if he’s not right we will make a decision then. Alistair ready to go, he’s training, he’s fine, obviously he can’t play till window opens [on January 1].”

