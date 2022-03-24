'This is a new Celtic' - How Ange Postecoglou won over star after transfer doubts

The 26-year-old Croatian international arrived in August from Polish side Legia Warsaw for a fee of around £2.5m and signed a five-year deal.

With Celtic having struggled last season, the fullback admitted to being sceptical.

However, it didn’t take long for Ange Postecoglou to convince Juranovic Celtic Park was where he was meant to be.

Josip Juranovic has made a hugely positive impact at Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"Honestly, when I arrived in Glasgow I was a little sceptical, especially since the team won nothing last season,” he told Dalmacija Danas in his homeland.

"However, on the first day, the coach approached me and said, 'this is a new Celtic, I want you in it.

"He automatically brought a smile to my face, and since then it hasn't left my face.

"It paid off, we are first in the league table with three points more than Glasgow Rangers.”

Juranovic has emerged as an important player for Postecoglou, featuring at both left and right-back, and more than capable of taking up central positions as a full-back.

With a trip to Ibrox after the international break, the defender will have a key part to play in the title run-in with just seven matches of the Premiership season remaining.

"A big derby awaits us immediately, we are offered the opportunity to go six points clear," Juranovic said. "So everything is in our hands.