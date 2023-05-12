'They are taking punts': Ange Postecoglou on Celtic transfer talk, impact of Rangers run and PFA nomination

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a Celtic training session ahead of facing Rangers.

We pick out the best newslines from his press conference, including his reaction to speculation linking Celtic with Albirex Niigata player Ryotaro Ito.

On what he expects the match at Ibrox to be like: “If we were going there to win it (the title) there would probably be more hype around it so from that perspective it doesn’t feel as intense in terms of the build-up, but I don’t think that will diminish the game itself. I still think it will have all the elements you expect in a derby game. All these things have context. Our goal every year is to be champions. The last couple of years it gets you into the Champions League and everything that brings with it. That’s where the ambitions lie but within that you have these individual contests that you know are important and significant to the club and every derby is that kind of game. It’s an opportunity to win against a very good team and the team closest to us in the table, a game that always means something to our supporters. It’s an opportunity to create another significant moment for us.”

The impact of extending Celtic’s winning ruin against Rangers: “I don’t think it gives you any sort of significant edge in terms of next year. We just want to finish the season strong and it’s a chance to have a look at a couple of things as well from a team perspective building into next year. We will use these games to make sure we are ready for the cup final and also have a look at a few things that we want to work with.”

Being nominated for the PFA Scotland manager of the year award: “It’s recognition for all the staff, everyone involved and all the players and reflective of the year we have had. We want to be successful every year, in many ways that’s demanded of us. So if you perform at those levels, the individual recognition comes along with it. I am pleased for the lads who got nominated. We could have had another half dozen in there because it’s been a real collective effort.”