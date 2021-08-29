'They are not on my table' - Celtic latest over future of Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard misses a good chance for Celtic against Rangers.

There have been varying reports as to the possibility that, three days before the close of the summer transfer window, interest in the 23-year-old has been piqued – Crsytal Palace, Bordeaux, Everton and Rubin Kazan all quoted as potential suitors. But Postecoglou gave an elliptical answer to whether there were bids on the table for the forward.

“They are not on my table,” he said. “It is a different table. You need to ask people whose table that sits on.

"I don’t know [if Edouard has played his last game for Celtic], but I’ll be pretty happy to get to the end of the window to be fair so I know who’s here and who’s not.

"It’s been a hugely challenging period, there’s no doubt about that. You have players coming in and we have been throwing them in.