The Zoom call that sealed Celtic move for Ange Postecoglou's latest success story

There are some players who shrink in the glare of the Old Firm spotlight. Then there are those who positively revel in it.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston celebrates last weekend's win over Rangers.

Alistair Johnston is undoubtedly in the latter camp. By the end of next month, the Canadian international, form and fitness permitting, will already have five Old Firm appearances under his belt since signing in January. There should certainly be no worries on the form front. The 24-year old was man of the match in Saturday's 3-2 win over Rangers and has performed as if he has been at the club for several years.Johnston is unbeaten after his first three Old Firm games. He is in the select band of players to have made his debut in one.

Ange Postecoglou threw him straight into the 2-2 draw in January having quickly deduced Johnston had the required temperament. The beauty of a Zoom call as opposed to a phone call for a manager is that you can look into a player’s eyes. Postecoglou saw as well as heard enough in that first conversation to know Johnston would revel in an environment that has seen off plenty of others. “He loves a battle,” said Postecoglou. “I guess he loves these kinds of games. When you try to bring in players, particularly to this football club, what I have found is that aside from their abilities as a footballer it takes certain types of characters. From the moment I spoke to him I knew he’d do for me. I finished off the Zoom call and said to somebody ‘he’s going to do well here.’

“He’s just a winner," he added. "He’s very determined to get the best out of his football ability. He’s embraced the culture here and embraced the responsibility he has. You know, in four months he’s had three of these games, three derbies. I think he’s excelled in all of them.”

Illustrating how well Johnston has settled is the fact Celtic are not missing Josip Juranovic. In fact, many fans regard Johnston as an upgrade on the player who left for Union Berlin in January after a season and a half at Celtic. His departure midway through a season looked like a potential blow for the champions. But Celtic have not looked back since Johnston was put straight into the team ahead of Juranovic at Ibrox in January.

Postecoglou is not about to start comparing the players. No one knows better than he does that the Croatian full- back excelled before earning Celtic a profit after his big money move to the Bundesliga. However, Johnston's ability to adapt to the challenge of switching clubs as well as continents since joining from CF Montreal has ensured there has been minimal disruption on the flight flank. "Josip was fantastic for us and contributed greatly,” said Postecoglou. “But he (Johnston) took on that challenge. Tony Ralston has had an injury so he’s our only (other right back) so we had to get that right. But I was really confident in him, both as a player and as a person. You know what, I think there is still more to come from him. A big part of that is that you know that the improvement in his football will be accompanied by the fact he’s just the right kind of character in a group.