'The world collapses in on them': Kyogo Furuhashi gets Ange Postecoglou Celtic assessment after win over Motherwell

The Japanese forward has only scored once in the past two months and missed three good chances in the first half against the Steelmen before finally finding the net on 76 minutes. Despite, by his standards, a barren run in front of goal, Postecoglou gave a strong appraisal of his all-round performances but admitted he was “pleased” to see the 27-year-old back on the scoresheet.

“He’s like all strikers,” said Postecoglou. “They go a couple of games without scoring and the world collapses in on them. You are trying to tell them they haven’t lost any of the ability they have and I’ve still been pleased with his general play. He’s been getting in those areas and it’s just a matter of him, like any striker, believing in what we are doing, keep hitting those areas and the goal will come.

“I’m sure he’s happy. He was a bit unlucky. He had a great shot in the first-half and he hit the post last weekend. Those are the fine margins for strikers. Probably earlier in the year, they both would have gone in, but the key for me is that I’m still pleased with the way he is playing. He is contributing, he’s causing problems for the opposition. I’m pleased for him to get the goal, but it doesn’t change my assessment on how he’s been playing. He’s still been a contributor.”

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scored his team's fourth goal of the match against Motherwell.

