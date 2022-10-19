'The world collapses in on them': Kyogo Furuhashi gets Ange Postecoglou Celtic assessment after win over Motherwell
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou cut a contented figure after watching his Celtic team defeat Motherwell 4-0 to book their place in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup, but took particular satisfaction in watching Kyogo Furuhashi get back on the scoresheet.
The Japanese forward has only scored once in the past two months and missed three good chances in the first half against the Steelmen before finally finding the net on 76 minutes. Despite, by his standards, a barren run in front of goal, Postecoglou gave a strong appraisal of his all-round performances but admitted he was “pleased” to see the 27-year-old back on the scoresheet.
“He’s like all strikers,” said Postecoglou. “They go a couple of games without scoring and the world collapses in on them. You are trying to tell them they haven’t lost any of the ability they have and I’ve still been pleased with his general play. He’s been getting in those areas and it’s just a matter of him, like any striker, believing in what we are doing, keep hitting those areas and the goal will come.
“I’m sure he’s happy. He was a bit unlucky. He had a great shot in the first-half and he hit the post last weekend. Those are the fine margins for strikers. Probably earlier in the year, they both would have gone in, but the key for me is that I’m still pleased with the way he is playing. He is contributing, he’s causing problems for the opposition. I’m pleased for him to get the goal, but it doesn’t change my assessment on how he’s been playing. He’s still been a contributor.”
On a more general note, Postecoglou praised the way his team played against Motherwell and grasped the chance to return to Hampden. “I think we could have scored more, but just in general, our football was really good,” the Australian added. “Playing a cup game away from home, there’s a semi-final spot at stake, you know there is always the potential for the opposition to upset you. The way Motherwell started, they tried to be aggressive, pressing us, but I felt our football through that press was really good. We probably should have put the game to bed earlier, but I really liked the way we went about things.”
