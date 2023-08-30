The unwanted near-30 year first Celtic will be desperate to avoid when facing Rangers this weekend

It is a different story when it comes to Celtic drawing blanks in three straight matches, though. It is more than 16 years since that occurred…and then in very different circumstances to the situation Brendan Rodgers’ men find themselves as they head to Ibrox on Sunday for their first derby meeting with Rangers this season.

In March 2007, Celtic were cantering towards the title. Their focus then moved to the bid to become the first Scottish club to reach the last eight of the Champions League. A quest Gordon Strachan’s men narrowly failed in at no less than the San Siro. Wherein their admirable resistance was ended by AC Milan striker Kaka who netted in the third minute of extra-time in the return leg to settle the issue. Their defensive stoutness reflected in the fact that this 30 minute period was required to produce a first goal across their two last 16 skirmishes against what would prove to be the eventual winners of the competition. After that 1-0 reverse, the hangover led to them suffering defeats by the same scoreline at home to Rangers and away to Falkirk in their following outings.

