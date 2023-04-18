The surprise Celtic and Rangers duo topping the charts for goals created per 90 minutes

Statistics are not the be-all-and-end-all when it comes to rating football teams and players, but two under-played Celtic and Rangers stars are the surprise names at the top of one Scottish Premiership metric this season.

Both Celtic’s David Turnbull and Rangers winger Rabbi Matonda have suffered from a lack of minutes with Turnbull starting just six league matches and coming off the bench on 18 occasions while Matonda, who has had injury problems, has also started six times but has made only eight substitute appearances.

However, both players appear to have made the most of their limited time on the park with Turnbull and Matonda the top two performers in the division when it comes to assists per 90 minutes. The Celtic and Scotland midfielder is the man who tops the chart with 0.66 goals created for his team every 90 minutes with Welsh international Matonda narrowly behind in second on 0.60, according to footystats.org.

In total Turnbull has contributed four goals and six assists to Celtic's march towards a second successive title while Matondo has four league assists but has yet to break his Rangers scoring duck since arriving last summer.

Celtic's David Turnbull has created more goals per 90 minutes than any other player in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Turnbull joined Celtic from Motherwell in 2020 for a fee of around £3million and with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, the 23-year-old's future at Parkhead is uncertain.

Matondo, meanwhile, has three years left on his Ibrox deal having joined on a four-year contract in a £2million move from German side Schalke 04 last summer. He made his first Rangers appearance since December in the 5-2 win over St Mirren on Saturday and picked up an assist.