The SPFL attendance record revealed as Scotland has highest number of match-going supporters in Europe again

It is approaching the tenth anniversary of the organisation following the merger between the Scottish Premier League and Scottish Football League, and for the first time the number of supporters attending league games plus fixtures in the Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy surpassed the five million mark with 5,087,400 attendees. The previous record was the 4,902,673 who watched matches during season 2018/19.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster paid tribute to those who attended games last season with Scotland once again leading the way when it comes to the match-going fan. The country had 21.3 attendees per 1,000 people at matches across its top four divisions – the highest figure across Europe. The attendance per capita was over 65 per cent higher than second placed country Netherlands

“It’s absolutely brilliant to see that more than five million fans have attended our matches in a season for the first time ever," Doncaster said. “It has been a great year for attendances in the country, with a new record yearly high for cinch Premiership games set, as well as Scotland again recording by far the highest per capita attendance in Europe.

“As we approach our ten-year anniversary it’s excellent to see such impressive attendances across all our four cinch SPFL divisions. We are all looking forward to next season’s League fixtures getting released next Friday, before action on the pitch kicks off again in the Viaplay Cup next month, followed by the League season and SPFL Trust Trophy starting again in August.”