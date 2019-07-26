'The single worst Celtic strip I've ever seen' - fans savage club over release of third kit

Have your say

Celtic have unveiled a new third kit - and to say it has not gone down well with fans would be an understatement.

It is hard to quite describe the strip by manufacturers New Balance. Silver with a pink band around the stomach is probably the most mundane way but it doesn't quite do it justice.

It really is quite something and Celtic fans have been having their say on the latest release having hit out at the club and New Balance for the home kit.

@marcmcb11: "Delete or I will go to the police"

@queenmachine67: "I'm not exaggerating when I say: "that's the single worst Celtic strip I've ever seen in my life" That's a sacking offence."

@__DG7__: "Announce Adidas"

@IIIRFIII: "Looks like a can ae Womens Deodorant"

@shayconaghan: "Announce record-low sales for any football top, ever."

@tunescfc: "Monstrosity"

@Bhoys_In_Green: "@adidasfootball step in and sort this nonsense out"

@ReillyBhoy67: "It’s a no from me! Really poor strips this season"

@Arron1Smith: "jelly and ice cream when new balance die"

@dunkys2: "Worst ever, without a doubt"

@wimthetim: "This is the worst season for strips. All 3 are minging! And this is a complete joke"

@ticbhoypaul: "Take that kit tae fu**"

@scottw1985: "Worst Celtic strip I've ever seen! If your shelling out 50 notes for this you need your head looking at!"

@125yrsncounting: "Don't these designers use focus groups of Celtic fans and if so you need to find some new recruits. It doesn't make sense to have a strip that will be derided by virtually everyone and bought by no-one"

@tonymccann1949: "Disgusting top. Looks like an Airdrie top that has run in the wash."

@paulmulvaney3: "Announce liquidation pleaseeeee!!!!"

@Kev_McGurk: "This kit has a 6-0 2nd leg defeat to Nomme Kalju written all over it."

@BaldyBobo: "Come on guys we have just won a treble treble and fans are still moaning. Remember the 90’s?"