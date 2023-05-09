The 'real' reason for Celtic's success as hunger grows for more silverware

Greg Taylor gives the fans a thumbs-up after Celtic's title success.

With the Scottish Cup final to come on June 3 and the opportunity that affords the club to bank another domestic treble, no-one at the club is willing to take their foot off the gas – not in the weeks between now and that Hampden showcase and not as they prepare for another highly-motivated treasure hunt next term. “It’s a club that demands trophies,” said Greg Taylor after the Celtic wrapped up their 53rd league title with a 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday. “It’s a club that demands success. And to deliver it playing a brand of football, the way we do, is amazing.”

There are many contributing factors, from budgets and ability to recruitment and drive. But chief among them is the manager and players’ refusal to sit back and relax. “We’ve not rested at all on what we did last season,” said Taylor. “We knew there was more in us. And there’s still more to come, said the Scotland full-back, giving all challengers cause for concern.

“We want to improve going into next season. But most importantly, we want to finish this season strongly first. We’ve four league games and a cup final, so we’ve got more to look forward to. We’re all so driven, we’re all keen for success and we believe in every word the gaffer says to us. We know it’s going to help us and stand us in good stead. It’s been a really successful season thus far but there’s still more to come.”

There were some celebrations at Tynecastle and when the team arrived back at Celtic Park on Sunday but the players and staff were back at work on Monday morning, putting in the effort they believe is needed to facilitate that ongoing improvement and maintain the winning momentum as they head into the summer. “There’s just such a strong belief,” said Taylor. “We don’t waste a single training session, any game. There’s been points in the season when it’s been difficult, of course there have. But winning leagues and trophies, it’s never easy. You can’t forget that when you go out for every match, it’s not just you who wants to win, the other team’s so desperate for points and success.” Yet domestically, there has been only one defeat and two draws to tarnish their record of results. “It speaks volumes how good the boys have been.”