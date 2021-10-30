Celtic keeper Joe Hart celebrates with Kyogo Furuhashi, and Michael Johnston at the end of Celtic's 3-1 win away to Hibs demonstrating his mentor role on a night when the England international had produced on the park with two crucial saves. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

A year ago at this time, patience with Vasilis Barkas expired. The Greek keeper, a £5million signing from AEK Athens in the summer of 2020, was dropped. For the first but far from last time. At that stage the position was on its way to becoming the intractable problem it remained throughout a disastrous season. The confidence of the unsettled Barkas had tanked. It left him cutting a miserable, careworn figure.

Fast forward to now and the contrast could not be more acute. The invigorated, grinning Joe Hart’s stock for Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic has never been higher following his two critical blocks that ensured his team’s forward finesse delivered an outstanding 3-1 victory away to Hibs. In the 34-year-old former England keeper, Postecoglou and the support can trust. A mutual appreciation has blossomed between Hart and a Celtic that has earned him a stage and a level of respect the game had unfairly denied his talents in recent years. Hart fits Celtic like a well-oiled oversized goalie glove. Not just for what he can contribute as an exponent of his trade but also in proving personality whose embracing of all involved both in moulding a completely recast squad and a united front with the fanbase. These factors key in Celtic’s recent upswing. Postecoglou is being rewarded for seeking that whole package when recruiting Hart in a £1m deal from Tottenham Hotspur three months ago.

“When I signed Joe, it wasn't just because he's an outstanding goalkeeper. I felt, the way it was with so many new players, that I had to bring some experience into the dressing-room,” the Celtic manager said. “I needed someone to help Cal [Callum McGregor], who is a new skipper himself. And Joe has been a great influence from day one. He came in with the right attitude, wanting to be successful and wanting to learn. I think he's enjoying his football, which is really important at this stage of Joe's career.

“I wanted him to enjoy it and get better – and I think he's done that. He's been great for us. On the field, he's bought into the way we want to play and he's an important part of that. He hasn't had too many saves to make. But on Wednesday night, he made two big ones. He'll probably say that's what he's there for but it's pleasing to see and hopefully it continues.

“It's probably more a question for Joe [if he is getting back to his form when winning the title with Manchester City]. From my point of view, I just felt we were bringing in a player who'd played at the highest level and had success. He'd experienced the highs and lows of football. The only question was: can he still perform? I had no doubts he could and everything else he was bringing to the table were bonuses for me. In terms of how he feels, he's best placed to answer that. But I think it's showing that he has a real affiliation with the club already. He understands Celtic, he has a really good bond with the supporters and knows how important they are. All those types of things can only help.”

