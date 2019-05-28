The incredible stats behind Celtic's unprecedented treble treble

Celtic wrapped up the extraordinary achievement of the treble treble on Saturday. Joel Sked looks at the stats behind the feat.

When Odsonne Edouard dispatched the spot kick beyond Zdenek Zlamal having been felled by the Hearts goalkeeper, the treble treble was Celtic's.

Celtic have dominated the domestic scene across the past three seasons. Picture: SNS

As interim boss Neil Lennon noted after the match Craig Levein's Hearts had made it difficult for his side. But as soon as the penalty had cancelled out Ryan Edwards' opener for the Edinburgh side there was only ever going to be one winner.

With less than 10 minutes to go Edouard thumped Celtic into the lead and as Willie Collum blew time on the match and Neil Lennon dropped to his knees, it signalled nine domestic trophies won in succession.

Let's look at the numbers behind the achievement (no figures from the club's European fixtures are included):

• Games - 141

• Wins - 112

• Draws - 20

• Losses - 9

• Number of opponents - 19

• Scored - 339

• Goals scored per game - 2.4

• Most goals - 52 (Scott Sinclair)

• Conceded - 70

• Goals conceded per game - 0.496

• Number of players used - 50

• Most appearances - 127 (Scott Sinclair)

• Average ball possession per season (league only) - 69.3%

• Average age per season (league only) - 26.6

• Shots (league only) - 2,135

• Crosses (league only) - 1,969

• Passes (league only) - 70,169

• Fouls suffered (league only) - 1,386

• Fouls conceded (league only) - 1,169

• Yellow cards (league only) - 146

• Red cards (league only) - 7