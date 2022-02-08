The Hearts bounceback, Hibs concern, Aberdeen issues, Rangers and Celtic shocks? - The Scotsman Sports Show

It is another big week ahead in the cinch Premiership with a full round of fixtures on Wednesday night.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:25 pm

Aberdeen and Hibs go into very tough games against Celtic and Rangers having recorded poor results at the weekend. The Dons lost another away game, this time at Livingston, while St Mirren won 1-0 at Easter Road.

Both sides were booed off and Stephen Glass and Shaun Maloney have faced criticism from supporters.

A shock during the week is unlikely with Celtic resplendent recently, scoring seven goals in their past two league fixtures, while Rangers responded from defeat against their rivals to wallop Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox.

Aberdeen face Celtic on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Gorgie side may have been easily beaten but are having a strong season and are in a secure position in third as they welcome bottom-of-the-table Dundee to Tynecastle.

In this episode of the Scotsman Sport Show, sports editor Mark Atkinson and specialist football writer Joel Sked look ahead to the midweek games and key talking points.

AberdeenPremiership
