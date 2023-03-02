Former Scotland Under-21 star Mikey Johnston, who is currently on loan in Portugal from Celtic, could be set to switch his international allegiance to Ireland.

According to the Independent, the 23-year-old winger has held talks with Ireland boss Stephen Kenny and undergone the process which would allow him to turn out for the Irish national team on account of his grandparents being from Derry.

Johnston, who made 11 appearances for Scotland at under-21 level, is playing his trade in the Portuguese top flight with Vitória Guimarães SC where he has scored three times in 20 appearances, 11 of which have been starts. Despite his obvious talent he has been unable to hold down a starting spot for a sustained period at Celtic Park with 10 and 18 appearances in the previous two campaigns.

If FIFA clearance comes through, the attacker could feature for Ireland in their March Euro 2024 qualifying double-header with Latvia and France.