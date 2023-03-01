The Celtic star ranked third in Premiership goal metric despite having most substitute appearances in league

Given Ange Postecoglou's proclivity for making second half changes it should come as no surprise that a Celtic player tops the list for most substitute appearances in the Premiership so far this season.

Liel Abada has stepped off the bench 17 times in the league - more than any other player in the top flight - compared to just nine starts, but this has not prevented the winger from being one of the division's top contributors in the final third.

The 21-year-old has been directly involved in 13 goals in Celtic's 26 league matches thus far - scoring nine and assisting four in his 1,112 minutes on the field. That equates to a ratio of 0.96 goal contributions every 90 minutes, placing Abada third in the Premiership in this metric, behind only Kyogo Furuhashi (1.16) and Alfredo Morelos (1.05) and ahead of Jota (0.92).

Lawrence Shankland (0.92), Aaron Mooy (0.91), Antonio Čolak (0.87), Fashion Sakala (0.82), Daizen Maeda (0.81), Bojan Miovski and Luís Lopes (both 0.63) make up the top 10 for goals/assist per 90 minutes.

Celtic's Liel Abada has made more substitute appearances than any other player in the Scottish Premiership this season. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Abada's nearest challenger for the title of most sub appearances in the top flight is St Johnstone's Canadian striker Theo Bair, who has played 16 times off the bench - one more than now departed Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis on 15.