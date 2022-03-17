The shop is open at the Sneakers ER shop at 73-77 Trongate, with the pop-up operating over the next couple of weeks until March 27.
Opening times are 9am until 6pm on weekdays and 10am until 6pm on weekends.
Sizes differ for a ranger of kits with some only available in certain sizes.
1. The world’s biggest vintage football shirt collection has returned to Scotland.
Ciaran Gold, head of retail at Classic Football Shirts holds 4 classic shirts from clubs (Heart, Hibs, Celtic and Rangers) that will compete in this years Scottish Cup semi final.
The world’s biggest football shirt collection returns to Scotland
Photo: John Devlin
2. Celtic 2001-03
Celtic 2001-03
Photo: Celtic 2001-03
3. Celtic 98-99 away top
Celtic 98-99 away top
Photo: Celtic 98-99 away top
4. 20220316_152842.jpg
The iconic Celtic away top 2006-07
Photo: Celtic away top 06-07