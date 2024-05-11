Celtic skipper has battled back from injury to take his place in thrilling end of season

Callum McGregor had defied the initial prognosis. Suffering from an Achilles issue, there was a fear that the Celtic captain could miss the climax to a potentially exhilarating season for club and country. But just five weeks after sustaining the injury against Dundee, McGregor appeared as a sub as his team drew 3-3 at Ibrox against Rangers in early April.

"I was still in agony after that game!” McGregor revealed to reporters on Friday. “I'm moving much better now, aye. I think just given the nature of the injury and the timeline they got given right at the beginning, I think that's why there has been a bit of confusion around it. The timeline was quite extensive and we sort of had a chat as a group that we wanted to try and be as aggressive as possible so that we could get back in time for these games and the finish to the season. There've been some bumps in the road and it's been pretty sore at times but it's like anything in life, you've just got to grit your teeth and get on with it. We knew it could be done in a safe way. As long as we didn't go too quick too early. It seems to be moving in the right direction, which is good.”

McGregor will start this derby, as on Saturday Celtic can put one hand on the Premiership trophy should they win at home against Rangers. This will be the 30-year-old’s 38th Old Firm game. He is a veteran of such fixtures, and has become such an important component of Celtic’s midfield that many Rangers-minded onlookers believe stopping him is key. The attention does not faze the Scotland player.

Celtic's Callum McGregor made his return from injury at Ibrox.

“If they’re concentrating on me then someone else can go and win the game for us,” smiled McGregor. “But I think when these types of things are being said about you in big games you have to take that as a compliment. Teams trying to stop you and your influence in the game, which is important. But we have a system where if you try and overload one player we can hurt you in different areas. The strength of the team is you come and press us, we can play through you. You can play a high line and we’ll play over the top of you. We try to have as many different tools as possible. However Rangers want to set up and try and come and play the game, then hopefully, we have two or three different avenues we can try and exploit and win the game and pick the right one. That’s the focus for us.”

McGregor is not the only player in Celtic’s armoury back from injury. Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate has overcome fitness issues. Asked if this is the best shape Celtic have been in all season, the skipper responded: “Yeah, probably. I think we have got pretty much everyone fit, players playing well, an almost settled structure in what we are trying to do and, when you come to the business end, that sharpens everyone’s focus as well. I think we are in a good place, but the only way to stay there is to continue to do the basics and work hard for each other and then when the games come along, you show everything you have got.”