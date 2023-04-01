Operating within Scottish football means their business model requires them to asset manage coveted talents. As far as Ange Postecoglou is concerned, though, his captain Callum McGregor represents an exception. The Scotland fulcrum will lead his team against Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday lunchtime with his reputation further burnished. The 29-year-old’s role in a start to die for the nation to their Euro 2024 qualifying quest crowned with a stunning win over Spain ensured that.

It also prompted County manager Malky Mackay to declare Celtic must have attracted bids from major clubs down south for the playmaker. An accomplished performer he has no doubts would thrive in an English top flight he has first hand knowledge of managing within. Any such moves would be a waste of time, the Celtic manager maintains.

“It’s something I wouldn’t entertain,” said the 57-year-old ahead of Celtic’s match against Ross County on Sunday. “When the club talks to me about any bids, I usually say my phone’s not working. But that wouldn’t surprise me with Callum. He’s shown he can play at the very highest level. But I still think his best football is ahead of him because he’s growing in stature all the time. There’s nothing I see within him that’s going to slow him down. He’s proven that he can play at the highest level. Thankfully for us, he’s really committed to this club. In today’s football, to have that kind of individual who still loves playing for the club he grew up with – and his ambition is still to make Celtic as successful as possible – is fantastic for us.”