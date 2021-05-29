The Celtic concerns which led Eddie Howe talks to break down

Eddie Howe won't be the next Celtic boss. Picture: SNS

The expected appointment dragged and dragged until the club released a statement confirming talks had broken down and that attention had switched to another target, believed to be former Australia manager and current Yokohama F. Marinos boss Ange Postecoglu.

Earlier this week, The Scotsman reported the deal to bring Howe to Parkhead was complex. There appeared to be “five, possibly six, moving parts within the process”.

One of those was around recruitment, according to The Athletic, and the lack of ‘clear vision’ for the club.

Howe was wary of just how substantial the squad overhaul would be and was eager to see a director of football appointed to help forge a path forward for the club. Former Scotland international Richard Hughes wasn't keen on the position.

While not a sole sticking point, it was one of the key factors for Howe’s decision.

The former Cherries boss is known for being meticulous but there were too many concerns.

The Daily Record report one of those was the fact that not all of his coaching staff, who he worked with at Bournemouth, wanted the move north.