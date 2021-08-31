The Celtic and Rangers transfers that could still go through on deadline day

Both Celtic and Rangers have been active in the window thus far with the Parkhead side spending £16m in recruiting Kyogo Furuhashi, Carl Starfelt, Liam Scales, Liel Abada, Josip Juranovic and Joe Hart, while landing James McCarthy, Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw on free transfers.

The Hoops recouped most of that outlay in the £13.5 received for the sale of Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford, and there are likely to be more arrivals and departures at Celtic Park throughout the rest of the day in the lead up to the midnight deadline.

Rangers are expected to be less active with no such need for a radical overhaul having already added Fashion Sakala, John Lundstram, Juninho Bacuna and Nnamdi Ofoborh to last season’s title-winning squad, but a big-name departure cannot be ruled out due to the need to balance the books following the failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Here are some of the deals that could take place at Celtic Park and Ibrox on transfer deadline day:

1. Rangers: Ryan Kent - OUT The 24-year-old remains firmly on the radar of Leeds United, who had a £10 million bid for him rejected last year, but the Elland Road side's £25m move for Man Utd winger Dan James would make a deadline day bid for Kent seem unlikely. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Celtic: Odsonne Edouard - OUT The Frenchman's time at Celtic appears to be up with Crystal Palace expected to complete a deadline day move for the striker as Celtic stand to rake in around £15 million for a player with a year remaining on his contract. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Rangers: Alfredo Morelos - OUT The Colombian striker is the subject of transfer speculation in every window but he has been strongly linked with a move to Porto throughout the summer, who could be tempted into a deadline day move. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Celtic - Ali McCann IN Speculation is mounting over a Celtic move for St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann on deadline day after the Northern Ireland international hugely impressed in the club's domestic cup double last season and in Europe this term. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales