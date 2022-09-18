The Celtic 3 and 4s as one player 'run ragged', St Mirren's trio of 9s - How players rated in surprise result

Mark O’Hara put the Buddies in front in the first half before Jonah Ayunga grabbed a second after the break.

It was a deserved win which lifted the Paisley side to third in the league. Celtic were insipid.

ST MIRREN

Trevor Carson – 7

Everything he had to do he did so comfortably but the fact is, Celtic didn’t test him nearly enough. Really good handling, whether it was saving shots or collecting crosses.

Marcus Fraser – 8

A key component of the St Mirren defensive rearguard. Him and Dunne complement Gallagher so well. Good in one v one situations, used his body so well and fine when having to support the wing-back.

How the players rated in the Premiership clash between St Mirren and Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Declan Gallagher – 8

Made more blocks than the rest of the players on the pitch combined. Didn’t give Kyogo a sniff then kept Giakoumakis quiet when he was brought on. A totemic defensive performance and one which suited him as he defended his box.

Charles Dunne – 8

See Marcus Fraser.

Ryan Strain – 9

Another impressive outing from the right wing-back. His displays had earned him a call-up for Australia and showed why against Celtic. Untroubled by Daizen Maeda defensively and offered good penetration down the wing, providing width and support. Delivered a great cross for the opening goal. An assured and confident performer with the most tackles won and interceptions.

Keanu Baccus - 7

A really important team performance from the Aussie. Moved to the flank to help out with injuries. Never stops running and being positive.

Mark O’Hara – 9

A driving role in midfield. Seemed to be everywhere. Supported the attack so well and got back in to compete to win the ball back. Combativeness earned him a yellow card but biggest contribution was the opening goal. Reacted quickest to a loose midfield ball and then followed the run to score at the back post.

Ethan Erhahon – 7

Recovered the ball more than any other outfield player for St Mirren. Legs and energy in midfield to get about the pitch, snap into challenges and make it difficult for Celtic.

Scott Tanser – 7

Competed well against Liel Abada. Provided defensive support, dropping in line with his centre-backs. Wasn't as influential going forward as Strain but exactly what St Mirren required.

Jonah Ayunga – 9

A brilliant performance from the forward, aside from his goal. Did very well to peel off of Stephen Welsh and head in Curtis Main's centre. Throughout his time on the pitch he was a key out ball for St Mirren, capable of running the flanks or running with the ball and relieving any pressure. Moritz Jenz in particular struggled up against him. Occupied Ralston for O’Hara’s opener.

Curtis Main – 8

Played really well in tandem with Ayunga. Strength, power, physicality. It was all on show as he held the ball up, worked tirelessly to chase loose balls or pressure opponents. A great assist for the second goal.

Substitutes

Richard Tait (7) provided a few key defensive interventions. Alex Gogic (6) brought defensive solidity and Greg Kiltie (6) fresh legs in the final third.

CELTIC

Joe Hart – 5

Put under pressure early on and had to punch clear. St Mirren looked to take advantage of balls in the box. Hart could have possibly helped with the second goal, coming and punching clear with the ball in the air for a long period.

Anthony Ralston – 5

Frustration showed at the end when he upended Charles Dunne needlessly. Motored forward constantly and good in some good crossing positions but was only accurate with two of six. Defensively solid winning all his tackles and the majority of his duels.

Stephen Welsh – 4

Far too soft for the second goal under pressure from Ayunga. Didn't stand up to the physical challenge of the St Mirren forwards. Celtic missed Carter-Vickers.

Moritz Jenz – 4

Was run ragged by Ayunga. Looked uncomfortable throughout and was beaten in the air by Main for the second goal.

Greg Taylor – 5

Was one of Celtic's better performers of those who started. Was constantly picking up really good positions down the left or centrally. But summed up Celtic's performance that he was the one getting into the best creative areas.

Callum McGregor – 5

Part of a collective failing. Never hid and looked to get on the ball and get the team clicking but it was a difficult afternoon. Struggled defensively when St Mirren broke.

Aaron Mooy – 3

A poor performance for the Australian on his first start for Celtic and on his return to St Mirren. Part of the reason the visitors were slow in the build-up and was caught out for the opening goal when he was slow to react to a ball in midfield then failed to track Mark O’Hara. Subbed at half-time.

David Turnbull – 4

A great opportunity for the midfielder to play a key role in the LCM role but disappointed. Not as dynamic or as swift in possession as O’Riley and Hatate. Very few shooting opportunities to test Carson.

Liel Abada – 5

Got into a couple of good areas in the first half, attempted a speculative overhead kick which just went over the bar. Some good combinations but overall an off day for the Israeli.

Kyogo Furuhashi – 5

Well marshalled by Declan Gallagher. Couldn’t find any space, even when he dropped deeper after Giakoumakis came on. He had the least touches of any outfield player to play the full match.

Daizen Maeda – 4

Not the game for him. Very little space in behind a packed St Mirren defence. Offered little in the final third and was unable to get back to stop Ryan Strain from setting up O’Hara.

Substitutes