The big Celtic Christmas quiz: Do you know your Braafheids, Thoms and Harts?

Think you know Celtic? We’ve set 15 questions to test your knowledge of all things Hoops.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 10:43 am

As one of the most historic and celebrated sporting institutions in the country, there is plenty to know and learn about the club.

We’ve taken the chance to look back over the annals of time from the season just past, club records and more to test your knowledge of how well you know the Parkhead side and, of course Britain’s first European Cup winners.

So if, as the song goes, you know your history, and can tell the difference between your Braafheid, your Hart and your Thom then this should be enough to give your festive football knowledge a little Lennoxtown lift.

How will you do?

1. Question

What nationality is defender Carl Starfelt?

Photo: Steve Welsh

2. Question

Celtic famously defeated Inter Milan in Lisbon, on their first ever meeting. What was the score when they last played at Celtic Park?

Photo: Central Press

3. Question

How many domestic trebles have Celtic won?

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. Question

Who is Celtic's oldest debutant?

Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

