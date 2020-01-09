.

The average attendances of the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this season ranked - Celtic and Rangers increase but crowds down in the top-flight

The Scottish Premiership is shaping up to be an exciting and intriguing division once the league returns after the winter break.

There is a tight battle at the top between Celtic and Rangers, while at the bottom Hearts are five points adrift but a number of clubs could be dragged into the mire if the Jam Trats pick up under new boss Daniel Stendel. There is also a battle for third hotting up as well as the race to reach the top six. Yet, compared to last season the overall average attendance is down. See where your team ranks and whether they have seen an increase or decrease.

Down on last season's 2,829 average.

1. Hamilton Accies - 2,632

More than 400 fewer than the 3,891 recorded last term. The average for just St Johnstone fans sits at 2,211.

2. St Johnstone - 3,416

Attendances which have ranged from 1,076 to 8,196.

3. Livingston - 3,661

Up by nearly 900 from last season's Championship campaign.

4. Ross County - 4,773

