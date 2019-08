It is nothing new in the transfer window with the noise surrounding the two Glasgow clubs rivalling anything in England. Potential big name signings from the Premier League gets fans' hopes up and with the presence of Steven Gerrard and previously Brendan Rodgers only increases the speculation due to the reputation they have and their relationships with certain players. Scroll through to see players the bookmakers believe the clubs pose an interest in.

1. Andy Carroll - Free agent The big striker would be a completely different proposition to what either of the Old Firm possess. However, his presence in Scotland is unlikely due to wages, injury record andstyle of play. Odds: 16/1 (Celtic) & 22/1 (Rangers) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Daniel Sturridge - Free agent Linked to both Celtic and Rangers. The latter would be more likely with his ability to play wide, previous with Steven Gerrard and would provide extra quality in the striker department. Wages a massive stumbling block. Odds: 8/1 (Rangers) & 25/1 (Celtic) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Danny Welbeck - Free agent Rangers are only mentioned due to the fact he is out of contract, and even then the chances of the ex-Manchester United and Arsenal player pitching up at Ibrox is unlikely are reflected in the odds: 22/1 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Ryan Kent - Liverpool A price tag of 10million puts him out of Rangers' reach with Leeds United interested. However, if he remains at Liverpool past the Premier League transfer window there will be hope for the Ibrox side. Odds: 3/1 SNS other Buy a Photo

