The 4 Young Player of the Year nominees from Celtic, Rangers and Albion Rovers

Celtic provide two players for PFA Scotland’s four-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award, with stars from Rangers and Albion Rovers making up the nominees.

Liel Abada will be looking to regain the award he won last year and is joined by colleague Matt O’Riley who has had an impressive campaign for the Scottish champions. Malik Tillman represents Rangers, while Charlie Reilly’s incredible season for Albion Rovers is recognised.

Voted for by the players, the nominees have to have been aged 21 or younger on the first day of the season.

Tillman, on loan from Bayern Munich, has been one of Rangers’ better performers across the season, while Reilly, who has agreed a deal to join Dundee, has scored 22 goals in League Two for Albion Rovers and contributed another 14 assists despite the side finishing bottom. They face a two-legged play-off with Lowland League champions Spartans to maintain their SPFL status.

Celtic's Liel Abada and Matt O'Riley have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)