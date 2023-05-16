The 4 SFWA Scottish Young Player of the Year nominees - including Celtic loan star and Euro-linked Well ace

Dundee’s highly-rated midfielder Lyall Cameron and Charlie Reilly, the Albion Rovers forward who is Dens Park-bound, make up the four-man shortlist with the winners to be announced ahead of the awards dinner on Sunday, May 28.

At the PFA Scotland awards on Sunday evening, Rangers playmaker Malik Tillman won the Young Player of the Year accolade. However, the SFWA award is for players born on or after January 1 2001, who play in the SPFL and are eligible to play for Scotland.

Montgomery, on loan at McDiarmid Park from Celtic, has been a first-team regular for the Perth Saints, while Johnston has made his first-team breakthrough at Fir Park. The Scotland Under-21 star is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a number of European clubs.

Cameron has been a standout in the Scottish Championship, helping Dundee win the second tier title. He netted 14 in all competitions, including one of the goals in the 5-3 win over Queen’s Park on the last day of the season which sealed the club’s return to the Premiership. He swept up at the club’s Player of the Year awards, winning the player, young player and player's player gongs. The 20-year-old was strongly linked with Hearts but signed a new two-year deal last week. He will be joined at Dens Park next season by Charlie Reilly. The 21-year-old has 43 goal involvements for Albion Rovers this campaign.