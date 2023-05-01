The 37-cap international forward wanted by Celtic and 13 other teams, chasing 20 goals for the season

The 25-year-old has been attracting interest after an impressive season for AEK Athens as he helps the Greek giants challenge for the league title. According to Sportime, a Greek news outlet via the Daily Record, the Scottish league leaders were one of 14 teams to watch the player in the top-of-the-table clash with city rivals Panathinaikos. Garcia was unable to find the target in the 0-0 draw which keeps the sides level on points at the top having scored in the previous three league matches.

One of those came against Olympiacos with Celtic reportedly having watched him in that match also. A 37-time international for Trinidad & Tobago, Garcia, who can play in a different attacking roles, is having the best season of his career to date with 18 goals. It is his third campaign with AEK after two seasons in the Israeli top flight and three in the Eredivisie before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported Stuttgart, Lazio, Bordeaux, Slavia Prague and Lille are amongst the raft of clubs from around Europe who have been monitoring the player's progress. He is currently the league’s second top scorer. For Celtic, he could be a possible option in one of the roles in the front three. Liel Abada could leave in the summer if reports are to be believed with clubs across the continent rumoured to be keen on the Israeli star who has had a fine goal-scoring record since joining the club.