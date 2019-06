Who were the best centre-backs during the past Ladbrokes Premiership season?

Now this is quite the list with a host of impressive performers. Some of the names left off the list may feel hard done by having played well in spells, players such as Nikola Katic, Jozo Simunovic and especially Andrew Considine. Scroll through to find out the best centre-backs in the top flight as voted by members of the Terrace Scottish Football Podcast.

Motherwell's best centre-back during the season. Commanding in the air, solid on the ground. Will be missed at Fir Park after his loan ended.

Struggled with injury therefore found it difficult to get into the team in the first half of the season. Roared back and was Hibs' best defender after the winter break. Scored a big goal at Ibrox in December.

A key competent of Livi's early success. Showed his versatility playing right-back without dropping his standards. Astute at breaking from defence with the ball.

Another fine young Scottish centre-back. Well rounded in his ability with the ball at his feet but doesn't negate defensive responsibilities. Third-highest defensive duel success rate.

The most consistent Rangers centre-back. Started the season excellently before regressing slightly and levelling off. Very comfortable with what's expected of him. Key in the club's defensive improvement.

Excellent in spells and clearly growing as a centre-back. Errors are less frequent, still keen to play from the back but at the right time. Had a few shaky moments towards the end of the season.

Turned into a fine defender under Steve Clarke. They indecision in his game has left and he has a clear mindset when he steps onto the pitch. Earned his Scotland call-up.

The Belgian, on his day, is probably the best centre-back in the league. Built up a fine partnership with Filip Benkovic. Let Celtic down in the Champions League qualifying.

Imperious, immense, inspirational. That is what Halkett was for Livingston. He held the game together and was always in the right place at the right time. Very difficult to replace or replicate.