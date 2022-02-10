'That cannot happen at Celtic Park' - Bodo/Glimt boss expresses concerns ahead of Euro showdown

The Norwegian champions provide the opposition for Ange Postecoglou's side in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last 32 tie at Parkhead on Thursday before hosting the return leg a week later.

Celtic go into the fixture sitting top of the Scottish Premiership on the back of a 20-game unbeaten record but Bodo/Glimt are currently in pre-season mode ahead of their new domestic campaign which starts in March.

They beat Swedish side Elsborg 3-2 in a friendly on Thursday but head coach Knutsen was left with concerns after watching his side throw away a two-goal lead in the second half.

Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen has expressed concerns with his team's preparations for the trip to Celtic Park after a 'messy' friendly win over Elsborg. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

"It was a bit different," Knutsen told the club’s website. "We start the match well and have complete control, and go to the break with a deserved lead.

"The second half, I think, gets messy. We join their game and they are good going forward and when we get as many counter-attack situations as we do and then fail to get to the end product, it becomes a messy match.

"We can not completely calm down and play off the pressure, as we do in the first place. We have some fantastic attacks that should end with goals, but we played without balance.

“I have received answers to some things and some individual players have given me answers, but it is not at the level I expected today. When we have structure, we look good, and it is why we lose the structure we have to look more at.

"That can not happen when we come out at Celtic Park next Thursday.

"It will be a completely different match and a completely different framework, now we will work well in the coming week and prepare for a team we have watched a lot. We are looking forward to two games against a big club.

"We must be at our highest level from the first to the last minute. When we are at our best, everyone is involved and does their best. When we are not, we fall through pretty quickly."