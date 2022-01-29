Tam Courts insists Celtic's late winner was harsh on Dundee United

Dundee United manager Tam Courts (right) shakes hands with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at full-time. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Courts conceded that keeper Benjimin Siegrist required to be a marvel of defiance to repel a home team that peppered the Tannadice backline with balls into the box, but felt his players had stuck to their taks sufficiently well to be avoid being cruelly undone by a Liel Abada strike five seconds from the end of normal time.

“I think we were probably worthy of a point in terms of executing a game plan really well,” he said, United for long spells appearing on course to follow up their 1-1 draw in Glasgow’s east end with another unlikely point.

“Celtic had a lot of control, crosses and attempts at goal. But we were comfortable in our shape. So I’m bitterly disappointed that we’ve lost it so late. My frustration is that we didn’t sustain enough attacks and cause Celtic problems. We caused them more problems at Parkhead earlier in the season. But in terms of endeavour and what we put in, we merited a point.

“The goalkeeper has to perform really well when you come to Celtic Park. Benji is a top shot stopper and the save he made with his foot was probably the pick of the bunch. One lapse in defence cost us. There were so many crosses coming into our box. Celtic threw everything at us, making big substitutions at half-time to try and win the game. I’m disappointed for our fans and the players.”