‘Talked to clubs from Scotland' - Celtic and Rangers could land windfall, Super League target 'domestic kings'

The leading chief of the organisers behind the controversial European Super League has revealed he has spoken to clubs in Scotland as the competition targets “domestic kings in less relevant leagues”.

Bernd Reichart, who is chief executive of A22, confirmed plans to include clubs from the Scottish Premiership, likely to be Celtic and Rangers, European-Super-League.html">in an interview with the Daily Mail. After the failed plans which involved Europe’s elite, a new format has been designed which could involve upwards of 60 clubs from around Europe split into different leagues. It would see clubs play at least 14 matches as part of the structure with the aim of boosting revenue.

Celtic and Rangers both reached the Champions League group stages this season which is expected to net both clubs in excess of £20million through prize money and commercial income. Reichart hopes the European Super League would “be able to provide more significant earnings” through “a more predictable, sustainable path within Europe”.

"Now we have a lot of domestic kings in less relevant leagues," he said. “You are the kings of your domestic territory but unable to compete with the league next door for the European crowns. For those clubs who are locked in a domestic league with limited potential, and where UEFA is not really a truly open and sustainable second frontier for their ambition, we want to be able to provide more significant earnings on the back of a higher amount of guaranteed matches.”

Reichart confirmed he “talked to clubs from Scotland” but did not reveal which sides as he wants to “respect their confidentiality”. He believes other teams than the ones who compete will also benefit with the aim of treblingthe money paid to league and grassroots than UEFA.

"We will offer significantly more solidarity money," he said. “There will also be the possibility for smaller domestic leagues to be re-energised by having not just one, but two or three clubs, being successful in Europe. Of course we would like to fix the leagues as a whole, but let’s start by fixing one, two, three and four clubs who are able to benefit from this league and then share the benefits of the new stage they grace in a European League competition.”