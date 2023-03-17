Much has been made of the potential player exodus at Rangers this summer with nine first team players out of contract at the end of the season. But across the city at Celtic, while most of the squad are tied up on longer deals, a similar number of departures could be in store.

Ange Postecoglou's side are nine points clear in the Scottish Premiership and chasing a potential treble with the Viaplay Cup already secured and a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers to come. Despite this domestic dominance, the Celtic boss is not likely to rest on his laurels with a busy summer transfer window in prospect as he looks to make further improvements to his squad in an attempt to resist any Rangers resurgence under Michael Beale while making a better fist of things in the Champions League group stages. New arrivals are likely to mean departures, so here are 10 players who could be on their way out of Celtic this summer...

Connor Hazard - the Northern Irish goalkeeper is the only member of the Celtic squad who is out of contract in the summer. After breaking into the first team under Neil Lennon during the 2020-21 season, he has now dropped down to fourth choice behind Joe Hart, Benjamin Siegrist and Scott Bain. It appears likely that the 25-year-old, who spent time on loan at HJ Helsinki last year, will depart the club at the end of the season.

Vasilis Barkas - the Greek goalkeeper is currently rebuilding his reputation on loan at FC Utrecht in the Dutch top flight after completely flopping at Celtic Park. There is no option-to-buy in his loan deal, but the Hoops will still look to offload the 28-year-old this summer ahead of the final year of his contract in an attempt to recoup some of the £3million fee paid to AEK Athens for his services in the summer of 2020.

Liel Abada could depart Celtic this summer amid reports of interest from the English Premier League. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Liam Scales - the Irish defender has struggled to make an impact at Celtic since signing from Shamrock Rovers in 2021. He managed just eight starts in his first season before being loaned out to Aberdeen for the duration of the current campaign. It would appear that Scales is surplus to requirements at Celtic making another loan move, or perhaps even a permanent move elsewhere, the most likely scenario this summer.

Stephen Welsh - the 23-year-old centre-back has played plenty of first-team football at Celtic over recent years but has struggled for game-time this season after dropping down the pecking order. With clubs in England, Italy and France reportedly interested in the former Scotland-Under 21 international, it would seem logical for Celtic to cash in on Welsh while he still has two years remaining on his contract.

Carl Starlfelt -transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano is normally on the money and he recently described the Swedish defender as "one to watch”, claiming that a number of EPL sides are monitoring the centre-back for a possible move this summer. Celtic would be prepared to fight to keep hold of one of their key first-team regulars but the prospect of a big-money move south may appeal to Starfelt.

Liam Shaw - signed on a pre-contract from Sheffield Wednesday a few months before Ange Postecoglou arrived, Shaw has barely kicked a ball under the Australian, making just one start and one substitute appearance. Still only 22, the midfielder was viewed as an investment for the future, and is now cutting his teeth on loan at Morecambe in English League One. A summer exit would seem likely, either back out on loan or on a permanent basis.

Defender Stephen Welsh has fallen out of the first-team picture at Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Albian Ajeti - the Swiss striker is another player Celtic will be keen to get off the books this summer. The £5m signing from West Ham has failed to live up to that investment, dropping completely out of favour under Ange Postecoglou before joining Sturm Graz on loan last summer. The Austrians have an option to buy at the end of the season, but even if they choose not to take it up, Celtic will still look to offload Ajeti ahead of his contract expiring in 2024.

James McCarthy - hailed as a big signing in the summer of 2021, safe to say the former Crystal Palace and Everton midfielder has not made the impact that was expected of him at Celtic Park. The 32-year-old cannot get into Ange Postecoglou's matchday squad, let alone the first-team, with his total contribution this season amounting to five substitute appearances and 62 minutes on the park. A summer parting of ways would seem like the best outcome for both parties.

Ismaila Soro - the 24-year-old Ivorian is not part of the future plans at Celtic and will likely depart the club this summer. Currently on loan with Portuguese side Arouca, where he has played almost every match as the club chases a top five finish and European football, a permanent transfer would appear likely providing the option-to-buy clause built into the loan deal is activated.

