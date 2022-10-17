Celtic's Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, Clarissa Larisey and Jacynta were all on the scoresheet in a 7-0 win over Glasgow Women (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scottish Women’s Premier League table remains as tight as ever after the top three continued their 100% starts to the season – however, it will be Celtic who will be happiest after their 7-0 victory moved them within touching distance of the league summit.

The Hoops have been in excellent form this campaign and, alongside Glasgow City, sit level on points with Old Firm rivals Rangers after seven wins from seven.

Two goals from the impressive Lucy Ashworth-Clifford coupled with strikes from Taylor Otto, Caitlin Hayes, Jacynta, Natalie Ross and Clarissa Larisey handed Alonso’s side a routine win over bottom side Glasgow Women at the Excelsior Stadium and moves them within one goal of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the SWPL table.

The result means Celtic could leapfrog Rangers for the first time this Wednesday with both sides in action and separated by a single goal – Rangers goal difference currently sits on +40, and Celtic’s on +39.

Head coach Fran Alonso could not hide his delight at his team’s magnificent start to the campaign.

Alonso delighted with seventh win in a row

"We got a clean sheet which we wanted, and of course seven goals which is never easy against any team so we are delighted.

"We put a lot of of intensity into that game, so they’ll be a few tired legs which is what we expected. We need to recover because we have a have a trip away against a team that are very hard to beat on Wednesday (Dundee United) We need to be fresh mentality and physically, so we start our preparation tomorrow and hopefully we get another three points and a clean sheet”.

Reigning champions Rangers have enjoyed their own explosive start to the season, but they were made to work for their 1-0 win against Dean Gibson’s side on Sunday.

A tight affair was decided by a moment of quality from SWPL player of the month Tessel Middag early in the second period.

The Dutch midfielder broke the deadlock with a superb free kick, a powerful right-footed shot that flew into the top corner of the net beyond Benne Haaland to delight head coach Malky Thomson.

“It just comes down to getting three points”

"Sometimes we need to rely on a bit of technical genius and a bit of flair but what we do know is there is a resilient nature about the squad and they have a winning mentality,” he said.

"Whether you win 1-0 in this league or whether you win 5-0 it just comes down to getting three points.”

Elsewhere, Glasgow City continued their own 100% start to the season with a 6-0 win over Hamilton. A hat trick of penalties from Lauren Davidson helped City on their way, while Priscila Chincilla, Kinga Kozak and Abbi Grant added the scoreline to complete a comfortable afternoon for the visitors.

City’s win also keeps them level with the top two, though they’ll hope to break clear as they welcome in-form Celtic at Petershill in a fortnight.

