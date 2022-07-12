SWPL appoint Fiona McIntyre as managing director to head three-strong team

She will be joined by Liam Tait and Robert Wilson as the competitions officer and communications and marketing manager respectively. The trio will form the new executive team of the SWPL.

Previously executive officer at Scottish Women’s Footbal, McIntyre is a popular figure within Scottish football and the women’s game. She has been working as the interim managing director from earlier this year, while also being in position as the Scottish FA’s head of girls’ and women’s football since March 2021.

“I’m honoured to be appointed as the SWPL’s first managing director, especially at such an exciting time for the women’s game,” McIntyre siad. “Working together with the 20 SWPL clubs and the newly appointed board members, we have the potential to radically transform the women’s domestic game in Scotland. This is a period of exponential growth and possibility for women’s football globally, and it is a privilege to lead the SWPL as we strive to maximise the potential of the game in Scotland.

“Liam and Robert bring with them a huge amount of experience of the women’s game and will hit the ground running when they join us later this month.”

Tait joins from Badminton Scotland but has a wealth of football administration and operations experience and worked as a team services executive at UEFA Euro 2020.

As for Wilson, he is a familiar figure within the women’s game having spent six years with Scottish Women’s Football as its marketing and communications officer. He joins from Scottish-based charity Include.

SWPL chair Mary Galbraith said: “Fiona was the unanimous choice of the SWPL Board to be our inaugural managing director. She brings with her the enthusiasm, commercial acumen and experience we need at this pivotal time.”

Fiona McIntyre is the new SWPL managing director. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)