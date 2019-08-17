Cluj knocked out Celtic in midweek

Swiss side weigh up move for Hibs striker, Kris Boyd slams 'arrogant' Celtic fans, Rangers signing seeks Brendan Rodgers' advice, Celtic keeper's return confirmed - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Friday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Kilmarnock.

Kris Boyd says Celtic fans are "too arrogant, spoiled and big-headed" to see their level in Europe, after the team crashed out of the Champions League to Cluj. (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon expects goalkeeper Scott Bain to be back in training next week after he dislocated a thumb. The Celtic manager refused to be drawn on the possibility of a loan move for Fraser Forster. (The Scotsman)

New Rangers signing Andy King will seek advice from former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers about life in Scottish football (The Scotsman)

Swiss side Basel will watch Hibs striker Florian Kamberi for the second time as they weight up a move. (Edinburgh Evening News)

