Swansea and Stoke 'look to take advantage' of Celtic star's contract status

Swansea City and Stoke City are both looking to sign Jonny Hayes, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 32-year-old winger, who can also play at left-back, has slotted into the back four recently to make up for the loss of Boli Bolingoli to injury.

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes. Picture: SNS

Celtic are keen to hold on to the former Aberdeen star, who joined in the summer of 2017, but his contract will expire at the end of this campaign.

The club are looking to tie him down to a new deal but are running out of time with Hayes free to talk to other clubs in January.

Swansea have been interested in the player for several weeks. They've now been joined in their pursuit by Stoke, with new boss Michael O'Neill keen on the Republic of Ireland international.