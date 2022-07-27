'Suspected Celtic fans' - Ross County issue clear message after staff 'threatened and intimidated'

The Scottish champions travel to the Global Energy Stadium a week on Saturday for the second league match of the season.

In a strong statement issued on the club’s website, Ross County revealed staff have been “threatened and intimidated by some individuals attempting to falsely purchase tickets”.

With the game not being broadcast live on Sky Sports, tickets will be in even greater demand.

County have had to refund some briefs bought in the home end, while strongly noting that no tickets will be sold on the day of the match.

The statement read: "Ross County would like to put out a very clear message at this stage that any Celtic supporters attempting to purchase tickets for the home end will be refused. Those who try to gain entry to the home end will also be rejected.

“We are already cancelling numerous purchased tickets by suspected Celtic supporters for the home end and refunds have been processed.

“We need to be very clear that only those who have a ticketing history for home matches will be sold tickets.

Ross County have had to issue refunds for home tickets bought by "suspected Celtic fans".. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD ON THE DAY OF THE MATCH

“It is disappointing and unacceptable that our Staff have been threatened and intimidated by some individuals attempting to falsely purchase tickets, and this shall not be tolerated.”