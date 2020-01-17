Sunderland eye double Rangers swoop, Celtic closing in on deal, Leeds keen on Scottish Premiership ace, Rangers bring in Konopinski - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football transfer rumours, news and gossip...

Sunderland eye double Ibrox swoop

Sunderland are hopeful of striking a deal for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty and are keen to take his Ibrox colleague Jamie Murphy to the Stadium of Light as well. (Football Insider)

Hoops close to Soro deal

Celtic are confident of completing a move for Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro despite a "number of complications" over the last day or so. (Daily Record)

Leeds eye Goldson

Leeds are reportedly weighing up a bid for Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson. The former Brighton defender is understood to be high on the Elland Road club's list of targets. (Football Insider)

Konopinski joins Rangers

Rangers have appointed Matt Konopinski as the club's new Head of Medical Services. Konopinski joins the club from the English FA, where he has worked with the under-18, under-19 and under-21 squads. (Rangers FC)

Morelos gesture latest

Alfredo Morelos received a third booking for his controversial throat-slitting gesture after his red card during last month's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park and Rangers believe that is the end of the matter. (The Sun)

Stendel has say on Hickey speculation

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has urged Aaron Hickey to ignore transfer speculation linking the teenager to AC Milan and Manchester City and instead focus on the club's survival bid. (The Sun)

Naismith gives update on Posh future

Jason Naismith is loving life at Hibs so much he hasn't given a second thought to the possibility of returning to Peterborough, where he still has 18 months left on his contract. (Evening News)

Four in for Hearts captaincy

Craig Halkett, John Souttar, Michael Smith and Steven Naismith are the four Hearts players in contention to replace Christophe Berra as club captain. (Evening News)