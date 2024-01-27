Stuart Gray in action for Celtic back in 1995.

Former Celtic and Scotland Under-21 player Stuart Gray has died at the age of 50, the Glasgow club have announced.

Gray – the son of former Leeds and Scotland midfielder Eddie Gray – died in a hospice in Yorkshire after being diagnosed with cancer last year. The full-back played 32 times for Celtic after coming through the club’s youth ranks and making his debut in a victory over Aberdeen in May 1993. He also played for Morton on loan.

Former Celtic manager Tommy Burns signed Gray for Reading in 1998 and he went on to play for Rushden and Diamonds and Oxford, making about 300 first-team appearances in all during his career. Gray played the role of his father in The Damned United, the 2009 film about Brian Clough’s short-lived spell in charge as Leeds manager.

A statement from Celtic read: “Everyone at Celtic is deeply saddened by the news that former Celt, Stuart Gray has passed away after illness at the age of 50. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Park are with Stuart’s family and friends at this very sad time.”