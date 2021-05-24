Strong Celtic connection in TV channel's Euro 2020 coverage line-up including Roy Keane, Scott Brown and John Hartson

And the broadcasters have signed up a star-studded panel of big names from across men’s and women’s football – including a distinct Celtic flavour. Half a dozen former Parkhead players will be among those giving insight to the games held across the continent in this summer’s delayed event.

Rangers TV will be represented by commentator Clive Tyldesley and former Ibrox striker Ally McCoist who will be on co-commentary duties like former Parkhead frontman John Hartson.

The Welsh striker is just one of a host of ex-Celtic players involved in the coverage – with outgoing captain Scott Brown joined by his former team-mate Joe Ledley in the analysing the matches. John Collins – who managed Brown at Hibs and was assistant manager at Celtic – will also be in the studio as will Roy Keane and Ian Wright who both had short stints in the east end of Glasgow.

Celtic captain Scott Brown celebrates with team-mate Joe Ledley back in 2012. Both are among ITV analysts for Euro 2020. (Picture: SNS)

TV Director of Sport Niall Sloane said: “Euro 2020 is a tournament unlike any other and ITV has brought together a uniquely talented team from across football that will offer viewers and fans compelling insight and entertainment we hope will enrich their enjoyment of what promises to be a very special few weeks.

"Our live coverage, highlights shows, podcasts, online and social media content, will capture all the action and all the talking points, so fans and viewers can immerse themselves in everything the tournament has to offer throughout Euro 2020 on ITV."

Adding further Scottish football links will be Graeme Souness and former Morton striker Robert Earnshaw.

