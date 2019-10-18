'Stop it': Neil Lennon has a blunt message for Celtic supporters

Neil Lennon has instructed the Celtic support to stop letting off flares at home matches in Europe.

The former Hoops captain was dismayed after the club were fined 12,000 euros (£10,400) by UEFA after fans used pyrotechnics in the 2-0 Europa League win over Cluj earlier this month.

It is the second such fine the Parkhead club have received from the governing body this season after they were punished for fans setting off flares and throwing objects during the 4-1 Europa League play-off second-leg win over AIK in Stockholm in August.

Lennon's advice to Celtic's supporters was simple.

"Stop it," he said. "We have enough colour, atmosphere and noise in the stadium.

"We got fined again so it is not doing the club any good.

"I don't really see the attraction of pyrotechnics in the stadium."

