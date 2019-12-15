Stoke fail in bid for Celtic ace, Norwich and Rangers eye Scottish striker, Hibs boss has say on transfer targets, English duo keen on Ibrox man - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stoke fail in Morgan bid

Stoke City have reportedly failed in a bid to loan Celtic winger Lewis Morgan. The Potters are also monitoring Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen and Ross County striker Ross Stewart but the Hoops are keen to hold on to the former St Mirren man. (Daily Record)

Norwich eye Terrors starlet

Norwich City are understood to be keeping tabs on Dundee United's Louis Appere. Celtic and Rangers are also reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old, who has netted four goals and laid on five more for his team-mates for the Tannadice club. Bournemouth and Leeds are also thought to be interested. (Various)

Hoops face competition for Sporar

Celtic face competition from teams in England, France, Germany and Spain for Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar - but the club will let the £5 million-rated player leave in January if they receive a suitable bid. (Sunday Mail)

Foderingham on Championship clubs' radar

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, whose contract at Ibrox is up in the summer, is on the radar of Middlesbrough and Birmingham City in the English Championship. (Daily Mail)

Ross has say on transfer links

Jack Ross has seemingly dismissed talk linking Hibs with Aiden McGeady and Dylan McGeouch, who played under him at Sunderland. (Daily Mail)

Sinclair won't push for Hoops exit

Scott Sinclair won't push for a Celtic exit in January, despite seemingly falling out of favour at Parkhead. (Mail on Sunday)

Grezda 'won't play for Albania again'

Rangers outcast Eros Grezda has reportedly been dealt another blow after being told he won't play for Albania again. The winger apologised after walking out of a squad earlier this year but it appears manager Edoardo Reja isn't planning on handing Grezda a reprieve. (Daily Record)

Budge thanks benefactors

Hearts owner Ann Budge has hailed the "astonishing" generosity of the anonymous benefactors ploughing money into the Jambos, who announced a £1.6 million profit for the year to June largely due to an injection of £3.25 million from the mystery backers. (Scotland on Sunday)