Stevie Chalmers: Family ask mourners to wear green at Celtic legend’s funeral

Have your say

The family of Celtic legend Stevie Chalmers have asked mourners to wear green at his funeral today.

Chalmers, who scored the winner in Lisbon in 1967 as the Hoops overcame Inter Milan to win the European Cup, died last month at the age of 83.

Stevie Chalmers with the European Cup in 2014. Picture: SNS

His death came just days after the passing of Lisbon Lions captain and Chalmers’ former team-mate Billy McNeill.

Chalmers’ funeral mass takes place today at 11.30am at St Mary’s Church in Calton, Glasgow. After the service, the cortege will pass through the Celtic way at around 12.45pm, before heading on to a private family cremation.

The family have also requested that any mourners donate to Alzheimer Scotland, in lieu of sending flowers.

Donations can be made at http://bit.ly/StevieChalmers.