Steven Gerrard wanted for English Premier League job, German side lead the chase for Celtic ace, Rangers eye youth international midfielder - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Everton want to speak with Gerrard

Steven Gerrard could make a move to Liverpool’s city rivals Everton after club chiefs placed the Rangers manager high on their list of targets should Carlo Ancelotti depart the club for a return to Real Madrid this summer. (The Athletic)

Rangers eye Koln midfielder

Rangers are interested in signing FC Koln midfielder Salih Ozcan. The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer and, according to German publication Kicker, is being tracked by the Scottish Premiership champions. (Daily Record)

Leverkusen lead Ajer chase

Bayer Leverkusen are leading the chase to land Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer this summer. The Norwegian will soon be entering the final 12 months of his contract and is expected to be sold. (Northern Echo)

Clarke contract talks

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has welcomed reports that Ian Maxwell, the SFA chief executive, is preparing to offer him a new contract after Euro 2020. Clarke insists he is happy in the role and wants to be the one to take Scotland to the World Cup in Qatar having already succeeded in ending a major finals famine. (The Scotsman)

Scotland braced for outbreak

Steve Clarke and the Scotland management team are braced for the possibility that John Fleck’s positive test for Covid-19 could have led to an outbreak in the squad as they prepare for the European Championships. (Daily Record)

Scotland fans told not to travel

Scotland fans without a ticket to their team’s Euro 2020 match with England have been warned not to travel to London by mayor Sadiq Khan. (The Scotsman)

Hibs defend Ross record

Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie has offered a stout defence of manager Jack Ross and the team that secured the club’s first top three finish in 16 years and challenged in the latter stages of the cup competitions. Well aware that many fans are smarting that those semi final and final spots did not ultimately reap silverware, he says everyone at the club share the disappointment. (The Scotsman)

Hearts hit landmark on day one

Hearts have already sold more than 1,000 season tickets for next season. The briefs went on sale yesterday for supporters willing to renew their tickets at full price. (Evening News)

