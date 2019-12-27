Steven Gerrard responds to transfer speculation, furious Neil Lennon hits back, more fan misbehaviour for Hibs, Hearts star's future in doubt, SPFL sides chase goalkeeping ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Friday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Gerrard responds to Giroud speculation

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Steven Gerrard insists he knows nothing about Rangers' supposed interest in Olivier Giroud. The club were said to have contacted the Chelsea striker about a potential move to Ibrox, according to the French press. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon wants Cormack investigation

Celtic manager Neil Lennon last night called on the SFA to investigate Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack over a twitter post made on the early hours of Boxing Day in which he claimed Kristoffer Ajer had feigned injury in the challenge by Sam Cosgrove last weekend that resulted in the Pittodrie striker receiving a straight red-card. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard confident

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists his team will travel to Celtic Park full of confidence they can close the gap on their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Boyle cherishes derby goals

Derby-day hero Martin Boyle admitted his Tynecastle double after missing most of 2019 through injury will live with him for a long time after Hibs defeated arch-rivals Hearts on their own ground for a second time this year. (Evening News)

Hibs in another bottle-throwing incident

Hibs are again at the heart of a bottle-throwing incident after one appeared to be lobbed from the away stand at Tynecastle on Thursday. A beer bottle smashed in the back of the LED advertising boards behind the goal, just beside the section reserved for press photographers. (Daily Record)

Whelan future in doubt

Glenn Whelan's Hearts future is in doubt after the Irishman was left out of the Boxing Day Edinburgh derby defeat against Hibs at Tynecastle Park. (Evening News)

Dicker on Alessio 's***show'

Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker says the club was a "s***show" under former manager Angelo Alessio, but insisted the players never turned on the manager and were not the reason for his sacking. (The 42)

Livingston join Carson hunt

Livingston are chasing Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson, though may have competition from his current club and Aberdeen. Carson is out of contract at the end of the season, but Motherwell could look to sign him to an extension if No.1 Mark Gillespie chooses to leave. (Daily Record)