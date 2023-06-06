In the wake of Tottenham Hotspur confirming their appointment of Greek-Australian, Clarke’s name has been among those touted as a possible successor. It has been reported that Celtic are preparing to approach the English champions over Spaniard Maresca, despite the 43-year-old’s only frontline management experience being a failed six-month spell with Parma in Serie B last year.
Celtic’s list of possibles is also thought to include Bodo/Glimt title winner Kjetil Knutsen - reportedly a target for Ajax - and American Jesse Marsch. Brendan Rodgers and David Moyes also feature highly, with Clarke longer odds in the betting. Maxwell is relaxed over any movement that would see the 59-year-old’s impressive body of work with the national team cause him to enter Celtic’s thinking.
Clarke’s squad are currently preparing for a double-header that will see them in Norway and then host Georgia inside the next fortnight for games that could see them take a huge step towards Euro 2024 quaification. A position earned through their victories over Spain and Cyprus in March, days after Clarke had signed a contract extension to take him through to the 2026 World Cup.
"He's desperate to get us to the Euros and a World Cup,” said Maxwell. “They had the success of 2020 at the Euros [played in 2021 during the pandemic] and to do that under more normal circumstances would be fantastic.
"The timing was good in extending Steve’s contract just before the March games. I think it was a bit of a masterstroke by the board. We're absolutely delighted [with him] he's done great. They are over in Spain just now preparing for the June games and we're giving them as much support as we can to make sure they're ready.
"We've a tough game over in Norway, which is a sell-out, and we've got a sell-out against Georgia back at Hampden. We have five games over the course of the campaign that are sold out and we've given ourselves a great chance. We've a good platform off the back of the last two results. Having a result like we had against Spain at the start of a campaign is something we haven't done for a while.”