Stephen Welsh: Udinese 'set to return' with second bid for Celtic defender, what likelihood of departure?

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh.

The Serie A outfit had an original offer for the 21-year-old Scotland internationalist rejected by Celtic over the weekend and The Sun report that the Italians will make another attempt to land him.

Welsh, who has played 17 times for Celtic this season across all competitions, signed a long-term contract until the summer of 2025 and is firmly in the first-team picture under manager Ange Postecoglou this season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers and the returning Chris Jullien as options alongside Welsh, while Israeli Nir Bitton can also fill in at centre-back.

Welsh, a boyhood Celtic fan, is enjoying life at the club after breaking into the team last season and Udinese will need to make a substantial offer to test the club’s resolve.