Stephen Welsh: Celtic centre-back not for sale despite interest from Serie A

Celtic's Stephen Welsh is a target for Udinese. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old has attracted strong interest from Italian side Udinese.

A loan bid and offer of up to £1.6million for the player has already been rejected with reports in Italy suggesting the Serie A outfit will return with another offer for Celtic to consider.

According to the Daily Record, Welsh is not for sale with Ange Postecoglou keen for the player to be part of his plans going forward.

The player signed a four-year extension back in April prior to the Australian’s arrival but has been a key player this campaign, making 19 appearances.

He is expected to compete with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and the returning Christopher Jullien for a starting place in the middle of defence.

Meanwhile, it is understood Celtic have all but signed Australian midfielder Riley McGree and are reportedly planning a second bid for Iranian star Medhi Ghayedi.